Iran, Russia to sign agreement on construction of Rasht-Astara railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. A contract for the construction of the Rasht–Astara railway in Iran’s northern Gilan Province will be signed between Iran and Russia next month within the framework of the International North–South Transport Corridor, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzana Sadeq said at an event organized on October 26 to mark the start of the expansion of the Save-Salafchegan highway, Trend reports.

According to her, the trilateral meeting on transport and cargo transportation between Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia held in Baku was of great importance. The meeting focused on the construction of the missing railway line in the North-South International Transport Corridor, namely the Rasht-Astara railway.

Sadeq said that the conference, attended by transport officials from countries in Pakistan, discussed establishing a connection between Pakistan and the countries of Eurasia and the Caucasus via Iran, as well as Pakistan's establishment of a connection between China and Iran, and the transportation of goods from China to Iran and Europe via Pakistan.

The Iranian minister added that the role of transport infrastructure is important in the development of regional relations. The expansion of highways and railway infrastructure can play an effective role in simplifying relations between Iran and neighboring countries.

To note, operations to expand the Save-Salafchegan highway, which is considered the intersection of the North-South and East-West corridors in Iran, has begun today.