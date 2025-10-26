Zangezur Corridor to increase capacity of Middle Corridor - Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Zangezur Corridor (Trump Route - TRIPP) will be an important factor in increasing the capacity of the Middle Corridor, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye Abdulkadir Uraloglu in his speech on Turkish television, Trend reports.

According to the Minister, along with measures to fully utilize the potential of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway, necessary steps are being taken to open a new route that will connect the western regions of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Uraloglu noted that construction of a 224-kilometer railway from Kars to the border with Nakhchivan has already begun. He emphasized that, unlike the BTK line, the new Kars-Diluju railway will be double-track, which will significantly increase the volume of freight traffic.

The Minister also added that work on restoring and modernizing transport infrastructure continues in Azerbaijan, and most of these projects have already been successfully implemented.