National Bank of Georgia engages investors on market growth and fintech potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. As part of the Tbilisi Financial Summit, Natia Turnava, President of the National Bank of Georgia, met with directors and vice presidents of leading global investment funds and financial sector companies participating in the event, Trend reports.

The meeting brought together prominent firms such as Accel, Ant International, Hivenet, BR Capital, Bybit, RedotPay, Eisele Capital, Coinbase, and Finandir. Turnava presented the participants with Georgia’s investment potential, macroeconomic environment, financial market landscape, and opportunities for developing the country’s fintech ecosystem.

Turnava emphasized that the summit united top investors from the region and worldwide, many managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios. “They are ready to invest in Georgia. Some have already invested in our financial sector, offering new financial products, loans, and payment mechanisms, which will strengthen market competition,” she said.

She added that several investors plan to cooperate with Georgian banks, particularly smaller institutions, which could further enhance competition. Others are considering establishing new financial entities in Georgia, including banks, payment service providers, or virtual asset service companies, contributing to the country’s financial infrastructure.

Turnava highlighted Georgia’s growing appeal as a regional hub: “Our goal is for major global companies to open businesses in Georgia and serve both local and regional clients from here.”