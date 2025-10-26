Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained steady at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar October 13 1.7 October 20 1.7 October 14 1.7 October 21 1.7 October 15 1.7 October 22 1.7 October 16 1.7 October 23 1.7 October 17 1.7 October 24 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0108 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00258 manat and amounted to 1.97616 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro October 13 1,9755 October 20 1,9841 October 14 1,9706 October 21 1,9780 October 15 1,9752 October 22 1,9737 October 16 1,9816 October 23 1,9717 October 17 1,9908 October 24 1,9733 Average rate per week 1,97874 Average rate per week 1,97616

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0052 this week, and the weighted average rose by 0.0027 manat, amounting to 2.09226 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble October 13 2,0799 October 20 2,0928 October 14 2,0981 October 21 2,1002 October 15 2,1250 October 22 2,0885 October 16 2,1725 October 23 2,0922 October 17 2,1208 October 24 2,0876 Average rate per week 2,11926 Average rate per week 2,09226

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.04048 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira October 13 0.0406 October 20 0,0405 October 14 0.0406 October 21 0.0405 October 15 0.0406 October 22 0,0405 October 16 0.0406 October 23 0,0405 October 17 0.0405 October 24 0,0404 Average rate per week 0.04058 Average rate per week 0,04048

