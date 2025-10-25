Azerbaijan commemorates five years since liberation of Qubadli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Today, Azerbaijan marks the fifth anniversary of the liberation of the city of Qubadli from occupation, Trend reports.

Qubadli was freed from Armenian occupation on October 25, 2020, following a counter-offensive launched by the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, during the Second Karabakh War. The Azerbaijani forces delivered significant blows to the enemy in the Jabrayil district to the east of Qubadli, and successful operations in the Zangilan district to the south helped pave the way for Azerbaijani forces to reach Qubadli's administrative borders.

On October 26, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation, highlighting the destruction and capture of enemy weapons during the nearly month-long Patriotic War. He also announced the liberation of Qubadli and several settlements, including Padar, Efendilar, Yusifbeyli, and others, from Armenian control.

The battle for Qubadli was fierce. Azerbaijani forces overcame the resistance, dealing heavy losses to the enemy in both manpower and equipment, ultimately forcing them into retreat.

In recognition of this achievement, Azerbaijan established the "For the Liberation of Qubadli" medal. Servicemen who demonstrated exceptional bravery during the Qubadli operation were awarded this honor by presidential decree.

Qubadli had been under Armenian occupation since August 31, 1993. During the occupation, the region suffered severe damage. Armenian forces destroyed the city and its villages, desecrated religious, historical, and cultural monuments, and caused significant ecological harm by cutting down and burning forests containing rare species of trees and plants.