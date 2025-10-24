m10 and Binance Maintain Direct Crypto-Fiat Operations in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s leading fintech platform m10 and Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced in their joint press release the continuation of their strategic partnership. Building on the successful results of the m10-Binance integration under the Regulatory Sandbox of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), the collaboration aims to offer the country’s first official direct crypto-fiat transactions in the national currency, the Azerbaijani manat (AZN).

The updated integration allows users to deposit and withdraw funds in Azerbaijani manat directly between their m10 and Binance accounts, ensuring full transparency, security, and the elimination of intermediaries.

The service functions within the framework of the CBAR Regulatory Sandbox, where m10 became the first fintech platform to be tested and approved. Its participation underscores the project’s compliance with regulatory standards and the use of official banking infrastructure to guarantee secure, transparent, and fully regulated transactions.

As part of the testing phase, a monthly deposit limit of USD 20,000 or equivalent applies, resetting on the first day of each month. Withdrawals remain available without restrictions. The deposit fee is 1%, while the withdrawal fee is 1.5%.

“m10 continues to play a key role in shaping Azerbaijan’s fintech landscape, and we remain committed to raising the bar for innovation and regulatory collaboration in digital finance”, said Hamida Hajiguluzada, PashaPay’s Business Area Product Lead.

“Our strategic partnership with Binance, developed within the sandbox framework of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBAR), has successfully completed its first phase and entered the next — with the sandbox period extended for six more months. Our goal is to give users seamless, secure, and compliant access to crypto-fiat operations. Projects like this strengthen Azerbaijan’s fintech ecosystem, advance its global integration, and demonstrate our dedication to building long-term, strategic partnerships.”

“The partnership with m10 marks an important milestone in the development of Azerbaijan’s crypto ecosystem, providing users with the first official and secure way to use the national currency in the digital economy. Azerbaijan is one of the region’s most dynamic markets, where interest in blockchain technology continues to grow. The launch of this fiat channel makes crypto operations more convenient and transparent, while strengthening overall trust in digital assets. This project reflects Binance’s commitment to developing local infrastructure and fostering close cooperation with partners around the world,” said Kyrylo Khomiakov, Regional Head Binance of CEE, Central Asia and Africa.

To start using the new feature, users need to log in or register on the Binance app or website, go to the Deposit section, select AZN (m10), and transfer funds from their m10 account.

To withdraw funds, users should open the Withdraw section, enter their m10 account details, and complete the transaction.

More information is available at: https://m10.az/kriptobro

About m10

m10 is a digital wallet developed by PashaPay, a leading fintech company in Azerbaijan and a fintech solution of the Bir ecosystem. Launched in 2022, m10 aims to simplify financial transactions for individuals and businesses by offering a secure, user-friendly platform for managing funds and making payments.

For more information, visitI https://m10.az/en

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 290 million people in 100+ countries, for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com