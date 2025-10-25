U.S. gas production rises to record levels in Sep. 2025
U.S. natural gas production maintained its growth momentum in September 2025, rising 5.7% year-on-year to reach 91.2 billion cubic meters (bcm), according to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).
