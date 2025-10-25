Russia-Kazakhstan relations remain at high level, Putin says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 25. Russian President Vladimir Putin said relations between Russia and Kazakhstan remain at a high level and expressed confidence they would continue to strengthen, according to a congratulatory message sent to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the country’s national holiday, Trend reports.

“Your country is confidently moving along the path of social and economic development and steadily strengthening its position on the international stage. Russian-Kazakh ties are at a high level. Our states successfully cooperate across various areas and interact effectively within the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO, the SCO and other multilateral frameworks,” Putin said in the message published by the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

He added that Tokayev’s upcoming state visit to Russia would help deepen the strategic partnership and alliance between Moscow and Astana. Putin also wished the Kazakh leader good health and success, and the people of Kazakhstan prosperity and well-being.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to pay a state visit to Russia on November 12.