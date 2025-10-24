Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discuss oil supply opportunities - minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are discussing oil supply options, Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov told Trend on the sidelines of the 2nd meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation in Baku.

"General discussions are underway with Azerbaijan on this issue. We, as the Ministry of Economy, oversee the economic component, as we are discussing the fuel and energy sectors. Further consultations with relevant ministries are planned," the minister noted.

Sydykov also announced that a meeting of the Turkic Investment Fund is planned for the near future.

"If there is general agreement, the meeting will take place in Bishkek before the end of the year. Key investment policy issues will be discussed there: which sectors will be prioritized, who will receive investments, and under what financial terms. This is not about formal protective measures, but about the fund's strategic documents," he explained.

The minister added that the bilateral Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund (AKDF) already exists and is actively operating.

"Four investment applications have already been reviewed and received preliminary approval. Work is currently underway to increase the fund's capital to $100 million. It currently stands at $25 million, and more is expected soon," he pointed out.

Sydykov called on businessmen, Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz joint ventures, and Azerbaijani investors to consider both funds, particularly AKDF.

He emphasized that the fund will consider financing investment projects in Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, or third countries.

