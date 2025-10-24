Azerbaijan set to carry out demolition work on construction project in Lachin's Gorchu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Demolition work is launched as part of the construction project in Gorchu settlement of Azerbaijan's Lachin district, Trend reports.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Lachin district has completed the relevant activities.

The service entrusted the implementation of the said work to the El-Seym Inshaat Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) and signed a contract.

According to the contract, the company was paid 1.06 million manat ($620,000).

El-Seym Inshaat CJSC, tasked with the work, was state-registered in 2008. The legal representative of the CJSC, whose authorized capital is 152,000 manat ($89,410), is Yashar Alakbarov.

