EU exhibits readiness to support Azerbaijan's green transition (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The European Union (EU) is ready to continue supporting the green transition and energy sector reforms in Azerbaijan within the framework of a new phase of the EU4Energy project, implemented by the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER). Eszter Süle, Head of CEER’s regional office, told Trend.

“We are implementing the EU4Energy project on behalf of the European Union in Azerbaijan. We are also responsible for all Eastern Partnership countries, but the direct implementation of activities is carried out specifically in Azerbaijan,” Süle said.

According to her, the current phase of the project will end on November 18, 2025, but its continuation is already being planned.

“At the new stage, we'll discuss with the Ministry of Energy which areas and activities require our support. But certainly, the EU, through this project, is ready to support Azerbaijan’s green transition, while the Council of Energy Regulators will assist in the development of regulatory institutions and legislation,” she noted.

Süle added that CEER and the EU intend to continue supporting the reforms planned in Azerbaijan’s electricity sector, as European countries already have significant experience in liberalizing energy markets.

“We'll support these reforms and are ready to share European experience,” she emphasized.

The Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) operates as a non-profit consortium, facilitating synergistic collaboration among national energy regulatory bodies across Europe to architect a cohesive, competitive, and sustainable internal marketplace for gas and electricity commodities. This functions as a conduit for national regulatory bodies to disseminate optimal methodologies, facilitate information interchange, and articulate their unified stance within the EU framework and on the global stage. CEER's initiatives facilitate the establishment of a cohesive European energy marketplace while safeguarding consumer rights and interests.

