Azerbaijani minister highlights upward trend in OTS multilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Multilateral relations within the Organization of Turkic States are developing in an upward trend, the Azerbaijan Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said at the 2nd meeting of ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of the member countries of OTS in Baku, Trend reports.

“In recent years, multilateral relations within the OTS have been developing in an upward trend, which makes a significant contribution to the economies of our countries. Azerbaijan has established strategic partnership or alliance relations with all OTS member states,” he said.

Moreover, it was noted that in the first nine months of this year, the growth dynamics of Azerbaijan's trade turnover with OTS countries continued. The heads of our states have set a goal to continue strengthening this positive trend. In this context, Azerbaijan is taking important steps to deepen economic ties with Turkic countries and simplify mutual trade.

The minister recalled that Azerbaijan and Türkiye currently have a preferential trade agreement in place, as well as free trade agreements with other member states of the organization.

“These agreements provide preferential treatment for mutual trade operations, which contributes to the acceleration of trade and economic integration in the region,” Jabbarov said.

He emphasized that such agreements create conditions for the integration of production chains between Turkic states, the expansion of joint industrial and export projects, and trade on a more liberal and efficient basis.