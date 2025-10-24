Sputnik Azerbaijan's editor-in-chief placed under house arrest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The editor-in-chief of Sputnik Azerbaijan, Yevgeny Belousov, who was detained during operational investigations conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan at the Baku branch of the Russian news agency Rossiya Segodnya (Sputnik Azerbaijan), has been released to house arrest, Trend reports.

According to the report, the decision was made by Baku's Khatai District Court.

Earlier, Igor Kartavykh, the executive director of Sputnik Azerbaijan, who had also been under arrest in Baku, was released.

In June 2025, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out a special operation at the Baku office of Sputnik Azerbaijan. During the operation, executive director Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov were detained.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel