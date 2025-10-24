Uzbekistan previews timeline for next interest rate evaluation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 24. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has scheduled its next Board meeting to review the policy rate for December 11, 2025, Trend reports.

At the previous meeting, the Board kept the policy rate at 14 percent per annum. Economic activity continued to grow in the third quarter, but annual inflation slowed in September thanks to tight monetary conditions, fading last year’s inflationary pressures, and the stabilizing effect of currency appreciation. Nevertheless, inflationary risks persist due to external supply shocks and high services inflation amid strong demand.

For context, in July 2024, the Central Bank lowered the policy rate to 13.5 percent - the first reduction below 14 percent in seven years. The rate stayed at that level until March 2025, when it was raised back to 14 percent, where it stands today.