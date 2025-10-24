Turkmenistan steps up geophysical monitoring of underground gas storage facilities - Turkmengas

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 24. Turkmenistan continues to work on improving geophysical monitoring systems and increasing the reliability of underground natural gas storage facilities, the chief geologist of the TurkmenGas Geophysics department of the TurkmenGas State Concern, Tatyana Kirpa, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025 conference in Ashgabat.

According to her, geophysical research plays a key role in ensuring the safety and stable operation of gas facilities, especially during periods of peak loads.

“The main task is to ensure the reliability and safety of underground storage facilities. Geophysical methods allow us to obtain accurate data on the structure and technical condition of wells, from the stage of their construction to long-term monitoring,” Kirpa noted.

She emphasized that such studies make it possible to determine the volume and configuration of underground space, estimate potential reserves, and control the distribution of gas in the storage facility.

“Methods for determining density and resistance allow us to accurately establish the boundaries of gas deposits and track where the gas is at a given moment in time. This is important for maintaining productivity and preventing deformation,” the expert added.

Kirpa also drew attention to the importance of the environmental component. She said that ensuring tightness and preventing gas leaks into the atmosphere is a prerequisite for environmental protection and safe operation.

Furthermore, she noted that industrial geophysics methods make it possible to successfully solve these problems and guarantee the safe storage of natural gas.

“Industrial diagnostics is not just an auxiliary tool, but a fundamental discipline without which modern management of technological processes and safety cannot be ensured,” the chief geologist emphasized.

Tatyana Kirpa noted that active work is currently underway in Turkmenistan to further develop and implement modern geophysical monitoring technologies.