Georgia, Serbia to launch free trade talks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Genadi Arveladze met with Nikola Stojanović, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Serbia, Trend reports.

The meeting took place within the framework of the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum.

The parties discussed bilateral economic cooperation, including in sectors such as trade, tourism, civil aviation, transport, energy, and information technology. The potential for further strengthening relations between the two countries was also emphasized.

Ongoing consultations on a free trade agreement were reviewed, and it was noted that a joint statement on the launch of negotiations is expected to be made in the near future.

The meeting positively assessed the start of direct air travel between Serbia and Georgia — beginning in June 2025, flights between Tbilisi and Belgrade will operate three times a week. It was highlighted that the introduction of direct flights has contributed to an increase in tourist visits.

The Georgian side welcomed the decision of the Serbian government to open an embassy in Tbilisi, noting that the establishment of a permanent diplomatic mission will further strengthen ties between the two countries.