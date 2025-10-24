Azerbaijan highlights extensive digitization of labor and social services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Over 90 percent of 150 services provided by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population have been electronicized, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Anar Aliyev, said at the international conference titled "SOCGOV 2025: Artificial Intelligence for Humanity and Transformation", Trend reports.

According to him, the electronization of services provided to citizens in the labor, employment, and social sectors is one of the important directions.

Will be updated