Kazakhstan’s modernization hinges on transport and diversification, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 24. Kazakhstan is focusing on modernizing its national economy, with particular emphasis on diversifying and developing the transport sector, the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his solemn speech on the occasion of Republic Day, Trend reports.

“Particular emphasis is being placed on the development of the transport sector as a strategically important industry. Kazakhstan must become the main logistics center of Eurasia, especially since it has the necessary potential and great opportunities for this,” the head of state stressed.

Tokayev noted that last month saw the launch of the second line of the Dostyk-Moyynty railway, the largest project in the industry since independence. "This year, 13,000 kilometers of roads were also built and repaired. We now have the opportunity to transport goods through China. Given the unstable situation on world markets, this can be called a great achievement," he added.

The president highlighted the successes in air transport: “This year, 36 new air routes were opened, including to major cities in Asia and Europe. However, it is necessary to further strengthen this industry and improve the air cargo transportation system.”

Tokayev also noted a 7.5 percent growth in the manufacturing industry since the beginning of the year and the significant role of small and medium-sized businesses, which now account for 40 percent of the economy. “Entrepreneurs employ almost half of the country's working-age population,” he said.

According to the head of state, there has been dynamic growth in construction: “Last year, about 19 million square meters of housing was built - this is the highest figure since independence, and thousands of families have found their own homes.”

He also paid special attention to agriculture: “The total volume of agricultural production has increased 2.5 times. This year, the country's granaries are well-stocked with food, more than 20 million tons of grain have been harvested, Kazakhstan's export potential has strengthened, and our country's authority as a trading partner has grown.”