German traveler hopes for full mine clearance in Azerbaijani Karabakh and East Zangazur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23.​ We hope that Karabakh and East Zangazur will soon be fully cleared of mines, German traveler Thorsten Salaske told reporters during his visit to Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district, Trend reports.

“We all hope for peace and for these territories to be completely cleared of mines. This is an extremely important and challenging task aimed at protecting the lives of people who live here,” he said.

Thorsten noted that witnessing the demining process left a deep impression on him.

“It made me reflect deeply on the impact of war and the hope for a peaceful future. I am sincerely grateful to everyone involved in demining, the soldiers and specialists who are working tirelessly to ensure safety and a secure future for the local people,” he added.

A group of travelers from eight countries is led by Kolja Sporin, head of the Extreme Traveler International Congress (ETIC) club.

The delegation plans a two-day road trip along the Agdam-Khankendi-Lachin-Shusha-Fizuli route.

In order to promote the liberated territories within the framework of black tourism and to demonstrate the large-scale construction and restoration work, leading international travel clubs have organized 14 trips to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur in 2021-2025. This is already the 15th trip of this kind.

