Kyrgyzstan reports strong tourism growth amid major infrastructure projects
Major infrastructure projects are currently underway to develop tourism in the country. These include the construction of the Ala-Too Resort ski complex and the large-scale modernization of airports nationwide, said Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev.
