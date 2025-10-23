UN highlights Turkmenistan’s potential to meet energy needs via renewables

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 23. The potential of renewables in Turkmenistan can totally cover both the current and long-term needs of the country, UN international expert on renewable energy, Ivan Filiutsich said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025” in Ashgabat.

According to him, promising areas include: distributed generation for remote rural areas using mini-grid technologies and Smart Grid, renewable energy in the construction of residential and non-residential buildings (BIPV, solar collectors), agrivoltaics for the synergy of solar energy and agriculture, autonomous drip irrigation systems and distillation units for water supply to remote settlements, as well as bioenergy - the production of biofuel and biogas from agricultural waste.

Filiutsich emphasized that the development of these sectors creates new jobs, tax revenues, and contributes to economic growth in rural areas. According to forecasts, between 50,000 and 70,000 jobs will be created in the renewable energy sector in Central Asia by 2030, and Turkmenistan could receive a share of this new workforce.

“We view the renewable energy sector not only as an infrastructure area, but also as a promising industry capable of creating jobs, generating tax revenues, and developing rural regions,” the expert noted.