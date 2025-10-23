Uzbekistan, WOOD & Company explore joint projects and investment opportunities

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 23. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Ilzat Kasimov held a meeting with representatives of the investment banking group WOOD & Company to explore and jointly develop potential projects, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in key areas, including financial markets, infrastructure, real estate, and energy.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to collaborate on project development and support Uzbek companies in accessing international capital markets, including the preparation and execution of initial public offerings (IPOs).

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Prague, WOOD & Company is the largest independent brokerage firm in Central and Eastern Europe. The company specializes in investment advisory services, equity and bond placements, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) support.