Georgia advances fiber-optic projects and nationwide connectivity initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Georgia is positioning itself as a regional leader in digital innovation while reinforcing its historic role as a logistics and transit hub, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Irakli Nadareishvili said during the “Digital Transformation: A World Ready for the Future” panel at the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

“Historically, Georgia has been a logistics and transit hub thanks to its geographic location. The country continues to build on this role and is gaining significance within the Middle Corridor, aiming to become a gateway for several countries in the Eastern region,” Nadareishvili said.

The deputy minister emphasized the government’s ambition to develop an innovative economy and take on a role as a digital center. “This new role naturally follows from our strategic vision. Beyond ensuring the smooth flow of goods and energy, we aim to grow in other areas, including digital infrastructure,” he explained.

According to Nadareishvili, demand for data transfer and storage is expected to rise sharply, with internet traffic projected to increase by 40% and requirements for data protection growing by more than 50%. He stressed that infrastructure investment and skill development are critical to meeting this demand.

The deputy minister highlighted Georgia’s investment appeal and business-friendly environment, pointing to significant funding in fiber-optic projects. He underscored the Log in Georgia initiative, which provides internet access to even the most remote regions, and the entry of Starlink, which ensures nationwide connectivity.

Nadareishvili also noted Georgia’s five-year digital strategy, focusing on expanding the digital economy and strengthening a digital society across the country.

Other panelists included Gevorg Mantashyan, First Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia; Rolf Werner, Senior Vice President of Nokia for the European market; Olga Reis, Head of Google’s Central Asia and Caucasus operations for emerging markets; Marian Oswald, Deputy Director General of the International Postal Bureau; and Isabel Neto, Digital Practice Manager for Europe and Central Asia at the World Bank.