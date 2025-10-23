Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Georgia, Eagle Hills sign joint venture for record-breaking urban projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili and Eagle Hills founder Mohamed Alabbar have signed an investment agreement and a joint venture deal for large-scale development projects in Tbilisi and Gonio, Trend reports.

The agreement is valued at $6.6 billion.

The signing took place during the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, underscoring the forum’s growing role as a key platform for fostering strategic partnerships and investment cooperation.

Under the agreement, Georgia will act as a partner in the projects and hold a 33% ownership stake in the new joint venture. The initiative represents the largest single investment in the country’s history, marking a major milestone for Georgia’s economic development and urban transformation.

