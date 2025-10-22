"Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future Now" to revitalize Azerbaijani culture (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ The "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" arts festival is set to energize Azerbaijan’s cultural scene with a vibrant showcase of creativity, Shirin Melikova, Director of the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan and chair of the International Council of Museums National Committee of Azerbaijan (ICOM), told Trend.

Baku will host the immersive arts festival "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW," bringing together art, culture, and ecological awareness from October 31 through November 2. The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the public association IDEA, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The project’s author and initiator is Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of IDEA. This immersive project will turn Baku into a vibrant stage of contemporary creativity, sparking dialogue and discovery, with a keen eye on ocean and sea ecology through the artful lens of expression. The heart and soul of the festival revolves around water, a true symbol of life, renewal, and sustainable development. This key element of Art Weekend is set to open the floodgates for meaningful dialogue with the international art world.

“On October 31, our museum will open the retrospective exhibition Interrupted Hope, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of one of Azerbaijan’s leading nonconformist artists, Tofig Javadov. More than 90 works in painting, graphics, and book illustration will be presented, some for the first time. This is a very significant event, featuring works from the National Art Museum, the State Art Gallery, Yeni Gallery, and private collections. Despite his short life of 38 years, Javadov left a lasting mark on national culture, and his works are part of the golden fund of Azerbaijani art. He was a master ahead of his time, a bold artist working beyond socialist realism with a deep philosophical approach. Recently, two additional works in graphics and painting have been added to our collection, which will also be presented to the public,” Melikova said.

She pointed out that the museum goes the extra mile when it comes to art restoration, and at the moment, Javadov’s pieces from the State Art Gallery are in the hot seat for some much-needed TLC. Melikova also drove home the importance of the festival.

“The Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW festival will be a major cultural event in Azerbaijan. It is not only an important artistic event featuring famous masters with lectures, concerts, performances, and other programs across various venues but also addresses pressing ecological issues. Through art, we aim to communicate rational ideas about water resources to the wider public," she said.

A tapestry of moments will unfold at the Heydar Aliyev Center, with the grand unveiling of the festival set to illuminate the evening of October 31. Guests will see multiple major events in one day: an exhibition of works by Colombian artist and sculptor Fernando Botero, the UN-IDEA joint exhibition "My Seas, My Oceans," featuring leading Azerbaijani artists exploring ecological responsibility and sustainable development, and an unforgettable concert blending R&B and jazz by American legend Cheryl Pepsii Riley (USA) and the band Interplay.

In his statement to our agency, Jahangir Selimkhanov, advisor to the Minister of Culture, said that Azerbaijan always implements major cultural projects, but "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" will surely be a day to remember.

“This festival should become a tradition because it conveys high cultural values and highlights important ecological issues. Every resident and visitor of Baku will witness a major arts celebration. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of IDEA, is deeply connected with art as an artist and initiator of cultural projects, while emphasizing environmental protection and ecological issues. These two factors are reflected in the festival, drawing attention to water, a critical factor for human life. Water will be central to the Art Weekend’s concept from philosophical, artistic, and ecological perspectives,” he said.

The festival will weave its vibrant tapestry across the artistic heartbeats of Baku, including the Heydar Aliyev Center, Icherisheher, Museum of Modern Art, Museum of Stone Writing, Azerbaijani State Academic Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurgun, Baku Puppet Theater, Republican Children and Youth Development Center, Maksud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Centre, QGallery, Baku Photography House, YARAT Contemporary Art Space, Azerbaijani Painting Museum, Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Nine Senses Art Center, and other venues.

Over 40 initiatives will be showcased, encompassing a diverse array of exhibitions, performances, musical and poetic soirées, art installations, technological innovations, and educational endeavors that highlight Azerbaijan’s extensive cultural legacy in conjunction with modern artistic expressions. Key projects include the works of young artists Orkhan Huseynov, Rashad Alakbarov, Faig Ahmed, and Farid Rasul in Ancestors; the kinetic installation The Last Wave by Elvin Nabizade; the multidisciplinary project Pistachio Tree: Roots of Memory combining literature, crafts, and ecology at Maksud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Centre; curated poetry evenings by Nigar Hasanzade; a special children’s program led by Firuza Sultanzade for ages 3-14; and a presentation of participants in Baku Steel Art 2025.

