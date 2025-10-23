Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 23, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 1 currency went up, while 45 currencies dropped compared to October 22.

The official rate for $1 is 561,804 rials, while one euro is valued at 652,376 rials. On October 22, the euro was priced at 661,927 rials.

Currency Rial on October 23 Rial on October 22 1 US dollar USD 561,804 569,895 1 British pound GBP 751,208 762,981 1 Swiss franc CHF 705,969 716,750 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,786 60,507 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,114 56,735 1 Danish krone DKK 87,337 88,619 1 Indian rupee INR 6,405 6,477 1 UAE Dirham AED 152,976 155,179 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,833,098 1,860,613 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 199,078 201,735 100 Japanese yen JPY 370,103 375,579 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,297 73,338 1 Omani rial OMR 1,459,678 1,481,680 1 Canadian dollar CAD 401,878 406,702 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 323,100 327,425 1 South African rand ZAR 32,290 32,766 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,381 13,580 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,894 7,004 1 Qatari riyal QAR 154,342 156,565 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,953 43,581 1 Syrian pound SYP 51 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 365,259 370,317 1 Saudi riyal SAR 149,814 151,972 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,494,160 1,515,678 1 Singapore dollar SGD 433,014 439,214 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 459,578 467,157 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,523 18,805 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 268 271 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 400,103 404,605 1 Libyan dinar LYD 103,460 104,946 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,845 80,036 100 Thai baht THB 1,712,504 1,736,678 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 132,810 134,797 1,000 South Korean won KRW 392,820 398,333 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 792,389 803,801 1 euro EUR 652,376 661,927 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 104,290 105,797 1 Georgian lari GEL 207,233 210,448 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,821 34,326 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,466 8,581 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 164,975 167,361 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 330,471 335,217 100 Philippine pesos PHP 960,899 978,105 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,912 62,143 1 Turkmen manat TMT 160,657 162,474 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,699 2,764

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 839,664 rials and $1 costs 723,090 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,208 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,029 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.04-1.07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

