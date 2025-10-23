Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 23, Trend reports.
According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 1 currency went up, while 45 currencies dropped compared to October 22.
The official rate for $1 is 561,804 rials, while one euro is valued at 652,376 rials. On October 22, the euro was priced at 661,927 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on October 23
|
Rial on October 22
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
561,804
|
569,895
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
751,208
|
762,981
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
705,969
|
716,750
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
59,786
|
60,507
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
56,114
|
56,735
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
87,337
|
88,619
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,405
|
6,477
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
152,976
|
155,179
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,833,098
|
1,860,613
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
199,078
|
201,735
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
370,103
|
375,579
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
72,297
|
73,338
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,459,678
|
1,481,680
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
401,878
|
406,702
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
323,100
|
327,425
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
32,290
|
32,766
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
13,381
|
13,580
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,894
|
7,004
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
154,342
|
156,565
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
42,953
|
43,581
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
51
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
365,259
|
370,317
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
149,814
|
151,972
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,494,160
|
1,515,678
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
433,014
|
439,214
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
459,578
|
467,157
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
18,523
|
18,805
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
268
|
271
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
400,103
|
404,605
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
103,460
|
104,946
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
78,845
|
80,036
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,712,504
|
1,736,678
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
132,810
|
134,797
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
392,820
|
398,333
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
792,389
|
803,801
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
652,376
|
661,927
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
104,290
|
105,797
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
207,233
|
210,448
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
33,821
|
34,326
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,466
|
8,581
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
164,975
|
167,361
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
330,471
|
335,217
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
960,899
|
978,105
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
60,912
|
62,143
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
160,657
|
162,474
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
2,699
|
2,764
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 839,664 rials and $1 costs 723,090 rials.
NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,208 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,029 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.04-1.07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel