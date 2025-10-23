Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 23

Economy Materials 23 October 2025 09:17 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 23, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 1 currency went up, while 45 currencies dropped compared to October 22.

The official rate for $1 is 561,804 rials, while one euro is valued at 652,376 rials. On October 22, the euro was priced at 661,927 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 23

Rial on October 22

1 US dollar

USD

561,804

569,895

1 British pound

GBP

751,208

762,981

1 Swiss franc

CHF

705,969

716,750

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,786

60,507

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,114

56,735

1 Danish krone

DKK

87,337

88,619

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,405

6,477

1 UAE Dirham

AED

152,976

155,179

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,833,098

1,860,613

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

199,078

201,735

100 Japanese yen

JPY

370,103

375,579

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,297

73,338

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,459,678

1,481,680

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

401,878

406,702

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

323,100

327,425

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,290

32,766

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,381

13,580

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,894

7,004

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

154,342

156,565

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,953

43,581

1 Syrian pound

SYP

51

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

365,259

370,317

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

149,814

151,972

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,494,160

1,515,678

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

433,014

439,214

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

459,578

467,157

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,523

18,805

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

268

271

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

400,103

404,605

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

103,460

104,946

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,845

80,036

100 Thai baht

THB

1,712,504

1,736,678

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

132,810

134,797

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

392,820

398,333

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

792,389

803,801

1 euro

EUR

652,376

661,927

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

104,290

105,797

1 Georgian lari

GEL

207,233

210,448

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,821

34,326

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,466

8,581

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

164,975

167,361

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

330,471

335,217

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

960,899

978,105

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,912

62,143

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

160,657

162,474

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,699

2,764

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 839,664 rials and $1 costs 723,090 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,208 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,029 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.04-1.07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

