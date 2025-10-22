Azerbaijan's budget revenues for non-oil and gas sector climb in 9M2025
Revenues from Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector reached 15 billion manat ($8.8 billion) in the first nine months of 2025. This marked an increase of 462.3 million manat ($272 million), or 3.2 percent, compared to the same period last year. The lion's share came from tax authorities, raking in 9.16 billion manat, or $5.39 billion, while customs brought in a tidy sum of 4.7 billion manat, or $2.8 billion.
