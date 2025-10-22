Kazakhstan’s manufacturing set to get boost from strategic investments
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry is forecast to grow from 6.2 percent in 2026 to 6.6 percent by 2028, driven by investment initiatives.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy