Azerbaijan advances green energy initiatives via int'l partnerships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ Following directives from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev efforts to transform the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (AR), into green energy zones are progressing successfully, Jabrayil Aliyev, Head of the Project Management Department at the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy, told Trend.

Aliyev noted that the development of these regions based on modern construction principles and the concept of a zero-emission “green” energy zone is already yielding tangible results.

Azerbaijan is actively partnering with international energy companies to achieve its green energy goals in the liberated territories, the official pointed out.

“As a result, Azerbaijan has established a large-scale ecosystem for cooperation in green energy. Important steps have been taken with leading international companies such as bp, Nobel Energy, and Baltech. bp is building the 240 MW Shafag solar power plant in the Jabrayil district, with the foundation laid last November 12 during the COP29 conference. Construction work on the plant is ongoing,” Aliyev said.

He added that in April this year, investment agreements were signed between the Azerbaijani government and Enerso Jabrayil LLC for the 50 MW Ufug solar power plant, and with Clean Energy Jabrayil LLC for the 50 MW Shams solar power plant.

Aliyev also highlighted projects in the Nakhchivan AR, stating that a “Green Energy Zone” concept and action plan have been developed to expand renewable energy usage, ensure energy independence, and reduce carbon emissions.

In this context, the Ministry of Energy signed an agreement with Nobel Energy Limited to develop a 30 MW solar power plant in Nakhchivan city, with ongoing work to define the project’s implementation area.

