Turkmenistan set to kick off new stage in Galkynysh field, presidential aide says

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 22. Turkmenistan will sign an EPC contract for the fourth phase of development of the Galkynysh field with a design capacity of 10 bcm of gas per year in early 2026, the Advisor to the President of Turkmenistan on oil and gas issues Ashirgulu Begliyev said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the remark at the International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025.”

According to him, the project will be fully financed by Turkmenistan's own funds and will be an important step in implementing the strategy to increase natural gas production and exports. The next phase also plans to introduce advanced technologies aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions.

Begliyev noted that negotiations are underway with international investors on the implementation of the second and third phases of development. These projects will strengthen the country's energy security and create new opportunities for cooperation with foreign partners.

“Turkmenistan is consistently implementing a strategy of diversifying export routes and is open to investment in the energy sector,” he stressed.