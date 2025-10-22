New regional route to strengthen Middle Corridor, boost global transport - PM Asadov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Agreements reached on the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia hold historic significance for ensuring sustainable cooperation in the region, said Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov as he addressed the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

The PM noted that opening communications in the region, including the connection of Azerbaijan’s main territory with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, an integral part of the country, will contribute to expanding the region’s transit potential for international cargo.

“We are confident that the new route to be opened in the region, based on the agreements reached in Washington on August 8 this year, will become an important segment of the Middle Corridor and contribute to enhancing its role in the global transport network,” he said.

He added that Azerbaijan continues to demonstrate its commitment to regional cooperation and rebuilding trust.

“Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution by lifting all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had remained since the occupation period. The shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan represents the first practical step in this regard,” Ali Asadov emphasized.