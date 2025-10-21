Azerbaijani Parliament speaker chairs key debates at 151st IPU Assembly in Geneva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is currently on a working visit to Geneva to participate in the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Gafarova chaired the ongoing discussions at the Assembly today. The discussions featured contributions from parliamentary representatives of Australia, Colombia, Mozambique, Serbia, Libya, Finland, Hungary, Spain, Türkiye, Uruguay, Belgium, and other countries.

She addressed the Assembly during the first day of discussions on the topic of "Upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis."

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is the global organization of national parliaments that works to promote peace, democracy, and sustainable development. Founded in 1889, it provides a forum for dialogue and cooperation between parliamentarians worldwide, enabling them to discuss global issues, share best practices, and advocate for parliamentary action. The IPU has its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, and its members include the parliaments of most countries in the world.

