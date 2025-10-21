Azerbaijan allocates funds to roll out BOT model in agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ A total of eight million manat ($4.7 million) has been paid to McKinsey and Company (Azerbaijan), INC.'s branch in the country for the rollout of the BOT (build, operate, transfer) model in accordance with the relevant contract signed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Trend reports.

PMO (Project Management Office) support services will be provided to deliver the Ministry of Agriculture's digital and analytical vision for the development of Azerbaijan's agricultural sector through a BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer) model.

The ministry has already finalized the relevant work, entrusting its implementation to the branch.

The company was state-registered in 2015. The legal representative of the company's branch is a person named Gursoy Mehmet Murat Kutalmis.

