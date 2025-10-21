Uzbekistan, IMF discuss joint strategies for sustainable economic growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 21. Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Kuchkarov, held a meeting with Jihad Azour, Director of the IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department, to discuss Uzbekistan’s current macroeconomic situation and explore joint strategies for sustainable growth, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives from both sides, including Athanasios Arvanitis, Deputy Director of the IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department and Country Supervisor for Uzbekistan; Timur Ishmetov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan; Yasser Abdih, IMF Mission Chief for Uzbekistan; Ilkhomjon Umrzakov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance; and other officials.

Discussions focused on progress under the 2025 Article IV Consultations, ongoing measures to strengthen fiscal discipline, and implementation of recommendations aimed at enhancing economic stability. Particular attention was paid to reducing the shadow economy, further liberalizing trade policy, and advancing the Public Finance Management Reform Strategy for 2025–2030.

The parties also explored new areas for potential cooperation, including the use of artificial intelligence technologies in economic management and public finance.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening constructive cooperation between Uzbekistan and the IMF, emphasizing the importance of maintaining macroeconomic stability, strengthening institutional capacity, and fostering an open and competitive economy. They expressed readiness to continue regular dialogue and collaborate on key reform priorities that support sustainable and inclusive growth.