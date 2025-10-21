Kazakhstan launches new KIA Qazaqstan manufacturing plant

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 21. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev officially opened the KIA Qazaqstan manufacturing plant via a teleconference, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Addressing the audience, Tokayev congratulated all involved, calling the launch a significant milestone in the country’s industrial development. He recalled that just two years ago, during a visit to Kostanay, production of the KIA Sportage had begun. Today, in line with an agreement with KIA Motors Corporation, the full-scale plant is now operational.

The president extended his gratitude to KIA Corporation President Ho Sung Song and the entire company for their extensive efforts and highlighted the deepening strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and South Korea.

“This historic event exemplifies the strong and mutually beneficial ties between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea — a reliable partner in Asia. Over 800 Korean companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, with the automotive sector standing out as a key area of cooperation. The opening of this unique plant underscores that,” Tokayev said.

He also noted that KIA is among the world’s top ten automakers and ranks as one of the three most popular car brands in Kazakhstan.