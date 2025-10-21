Azerbaijan's Baku Shipyard wraps up Khankendi vessel repair (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The overhaul of the Khankendi vessel has been successfully completed at the Baku Shipyard, a source in the shipyard told Trend.

As a result of large-scale restoration and improvement works carried out by the shipyard's professional engineering and technical staff, the technical indicators of the vessel have been fully restored, its reliability and service life have been increased.

"The successful completion of the project once again confirms the high production potential, technical capabilities and operation in accordance with international standards of the Baku Shipyard," the source added.

Khankendi is a state-of-the-art subsea construction vessel (SCV) built for stage 2 of the development of Shah Deniz, the largest natural gas field in Azerbaijan.

