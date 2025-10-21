Azerbaijan tallies up two years of production at Garadagh solar power plant (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The 230-megawatt Garadagh solar power plant (SPP) in Azerbaijan has generated one billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in two years, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

Representatives of the ministry, Azerenergy OJSC, and Masdar (UAE) attended an event marking the occasion.

The event highlighted that the Garadagh SPP, commissioned in 2023, is Azerbaijan's first large-scale international investment project in renewable energy and is making a significant contribution to the country's transition to green energy.

In two years of operation, the plant has generated one billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, saving 220 million cubic meters of natural gas and preventing 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The event featured a symbolic certificate signing ceremony.

The document was signed on behalf of Azerbaijan by Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy Javid Abdullayev, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerenergy OJSC Rustam Gasimov.

The certificate was presented to Chief Operating Officer of Masdar Abdulaziz Alobaidli.

To note, the SPP generates approximately 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, providing green energy to approximately 110,000 households.

