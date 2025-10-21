Iran reviews technical services performance in Iraq for 6M2025

Iran provided $128 million worth of technical services to Iraq in the first half of the current Iranian year (March 21–September 22, 2025). This figure falls short of previous years, with officials calling for efforts to boost the sector. Historically, Iran’s technical service exports to Iraq have reached as high as $4 billion.

