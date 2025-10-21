Uzbekistan and EU explore ways to deepen bilateral cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 21. Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with Jozef Sikela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, to discuss the expansion of bilateral cooperation, Uzbek FM wrote on X page, Trend reports.

“Uzbekistan and the European Union are witnessing an unprecedented level of partnership, strengthened by the successful outcomes of the first Central Asia–EU Summit held in Samarkand,” Saidov stated. “Our discussions focused on advancing this positive momentum - exploring the rich agenda of upcoming events, expanding trade and investment cooperation, and unlocking many untapped opportunities,” the publication reads.

He emphasized that Uzbekistan remains committed to deepening dialogue and building a truly forward-looking partnership with the European Union.