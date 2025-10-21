Azerbaijan sheds light on images and data downloads from Azersky satellite

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The Azersky satellite downloaded a total of more than 80,000 satellite images during its time in orbit, totaling millions of megabytes, Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azercosmos Space Agency Dunay Badirkhanov said at the event "Opportunities from Space: 10 Years of the Contribution of Our Space Observation to Socio-Economic Development", Trend reports.

He emphasized that a large archive database has been created with these satellite images.

"Satellite archive images are of particular importance for the analysis and prediction of changes occurring on Earth, as well as for scientific research.

The images obtained have also been actively used in the assessment and elimination of large-scale emergencies in neighboring countries.

Our revenues have increased year by year with commercial projects in agriculture, cadastre and water resources management in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, supported by grants from the World Bank. This also indicates the correct business model and sales strategy for the resources of the Azersky satellite," Badirkhanov noted.

