Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with speakers of parliaments of Namibia and Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova had meetings with Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Namibia Saara Kuugongelwa and Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Zvizdić on the margins of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in the city of Geneva of Switzerland, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani parliament.

It was said at the meetings that such important international events serve as an excellent platform for discussing a number of global problems, developing proposals for their effective solutions and reviewing bilateral relations.

The discussions emphasised the significance of co-operation within international parliamentary organisations. The activities of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, founded on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, were lauded highly and the work done on the Organisation's institutional development and enhancement of its international prestige was underlined in particular,

The meetings included exchanges of opinions about other matters of common interest.