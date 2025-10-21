Azerbaijan tallies oil supplies to Croatia in 9M2025
From January through September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 998,600 tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $537.8 million to Croatia. This marks a 14% drop in value and a 0.6% decrease in volume compared to the same period last year. In 2024, exports to Croatia totaled one million tons valued at $627 million.
