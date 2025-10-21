EBRD updates data on Kazakhstan's loan portfolio
As of September 30, 2025, the EBRD’s active investment portfolio in Kazakhstan reached 2.7 billion euro, with most funds directed toward sustainable infrastructure. Since 1992, the bank has invested over 10 billion euroin 342 projects across the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy