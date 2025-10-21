Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan ink strategic deals to deepen trade and industrial ties

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 21. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have signed a series of cooperation agreements in the food industry, construction, and agro-industrial sectors, Trend reports.

The documents were concluded within the framework of the Uzbekistan–Kazakhstan Business Forum, held in Tashkent with the support of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

The event brought together more than 100 representatives of government bodies, business associations, and leading companies from both countries, including QazTrade, Kedentransservis, iMas Group, Medial Group, Asyl Dan Trade, StalTsink, and Empire Food.

In their opening remarks, Khurram Teshabayev, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Aidar Abildabekov, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, emphasized the dynamic development of bilateral relations and the mutual aspiration to expand practical cooperation.

The forum’s agenda included presentations on Uzbekistan’s investment climate as well as government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings aimed at exploring new partnership opportunities.

Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reached $3.5 billion, marking a 16 percent increase year-on-year from January through September 2025. Uzbek exports amounted to $1.1 billion, up by 7 percent. Currently, 1,157 enterprises with Kazakhstani capital operate successfully in Uzbekistan, reflecting the growing confidence of Kazakh investors in the Uzbek