Uzbekistan speeds up clean energy drive through global partnerships

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 21. Saudi Arabia’s Vision Invest and the U.S.-based Air Products will begin producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the new Tashkent International Airport, Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamahmudov told local media, Trend reports.

The energy minister also noted that, in cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, a large thermal power plant has already been commissioned. A solar power plant is under construction in the Kibray district, two large wind farms are being built in the Bukhara region, and a 100 MW wind power plant is underway in Karakalpakstan.

"We have started practical work on new solar and wind power projects. In addition, a large-scale energy storage system is planned for the Parkent district," the minister said.

According to Mirzamahmudov, one of the priority areas of cooperation with ACWA Power is workforce development. An energy college with a modern education and training system will be built in Shirin, Syrdarya region. Students will receive foreign language training and have opportunities to work not only in Uzbekistan but also on ACWA Power projects abroad.

Furthermore, the Saudi company Pemco plans to begin construction of two new 200 MW gas-fired thermal power plants in the Samarkand region before the end of the year.

Air Products is one of the world’s leading producers and suppliers of industrial gases. With a market capitalization exceeding $63 billion, the company operates nearly 750 production facilities in more than 50 countries and produces around 200 million tons of industrial gases annually.