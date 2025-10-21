Azercosmos signals full readiness for Azerbaijan’s satellite launch

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Azerbaijan can launch a satellite into orbit at 46 degrees East longitude anytime, Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azercosmos Space Agency Dunay Badirkhanov said at the event "Opportunities from Space: 10 Years of the Contribution of Our Space Observation to Socio-Economic Development", Trend reports.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan already has a unique orbital position in space.

"This means that Azerbaijan has already acquired a unique space resource as one of 48 countries.

More than 50 countries and more than 200 companies benefit from our services. This year, we celebrate 10 years of our presence in the African market.

In addition to satellite services, we have also started exporting intellectual products in the space sector," Badirkhanov pointed out.

