Azerbaijan releases data on oil exports to Indonesia since year’s start

In the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan's export of crude oil and petroleum products to Indonesia amounted to 130,900 tons worth $72.1 million. This reflects a drop of 146,100 tons and $89.6 million compared to the same period last year. In the first nine months of 2024, exports totaled 277,000 tons valued at $161.7 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register