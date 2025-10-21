Azerbaijan releases data on oil exports to Indonesia since year’s start
In the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan's export of crude oil and petroleum products to Indonesia amounted to 130,900 tons worth $72.1 million. This reflects a drop of 146,100 tons and $89.6 million compared to the same period last year. In the first nine months of 2024, exports totaled 277,000 tons valued at $161.7 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy