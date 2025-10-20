Uzbek business expands global footprint with new venture in Korea

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 20. The South Korean city of Paran witnessed the grand opening of a new $6 million trade and logistics center operated by Uzbek company Koreta Co., LTD, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by Khayrullo Bozorov, the Hokim of Fergana Region, and Alisher Abdusalomov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of Korea.

The logistics center was established through the initiative of young entrepreneurs from Fergana — Abduvohid Kodirov, Javohir Valiev, and Muhammadsaid Khuzhaev.

In his speech, Khayrullo Bozorov emphasized that ongoing economic reforms and development processes in Uzbekistan are actively encouraging the engagement of Uzbek nationals abroad.

Ambassador Abdusalomov noted that Koreta Co., LTD plays a crucial role in promoting Uzbek products on the global market, adding that the Embassy of Uzbekistan consistently provides practical support for business initiatives by compatriots overseas.

During the event, a presentation was held highlighting the company’s operations. Koreta has been supplying food and textile products across South Korea for more than ten years, serving a client base of over 1,000 regular customers, including military institutions. The company offers more than 1,100 product items.Supplies are sourced not only from Uzbekistan but also from Russia, Georgia, Bulgaria, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, and over 17 other countries. Koreta Co., LTD also maintains offices in Poland, a dairy production facility in Kazakhstan, and textile factories in Uzbekistan.

Trade between Uzbekistan and South Korea reached $709.8 million from January to May 2025, accounting for 2.3 percent of Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade, highlighting the growing economic ties between the two countries.