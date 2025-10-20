Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to announce next rate decision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will announce its next decision on the parameters of the interest rate corridor on October 22, 2025, Trend reports.

The CBA said that future decisions regarding the rate corridor will depend on actual and projected inflation, as well as the dynamics of external and domestic risk factors.

“The Central Bank will continue to use all available tools to ensure price stability,” the statement reads.

The last time the CBA changed the key rate was on July 23, when it lowered it from 7.25 percent to 7 percent — the first cut in a year. On September 10, the regulator decided to keep the rate unchanged.