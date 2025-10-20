Uzbekistan sees unprecedented rise in foreign commercial visitors
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan has seen a sharp rise in foreign business visitors in 2025, with nearly 288,000 people arriving in the first eight months—almost three times more than last year. Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan accounted for the majority of these commercial trips, highlighting Uzbekistan’s growing role as a regional business hub.
